Google Podcasts gets a much-needed personalized recommendations tab

The Google Podcasts app just got a recommendations tab. The new feature will suggest individual episodes, rather than full shows. That could make it easier to discover content if you don't know where to start, and it may help track people you like across different shows. As an added perk, you won't need to subscribe to the show to listen to the episode.
The app is a year-and-a-half old, and as we've said before, it's pretty but basic. It is slowly improving -- it added Cast support and made it possible to search for individual episodes. But progress has been very slow.
Android Police spotted the recommendations tab, which lives next to the downloads tab on the home screen, and pointed out that it seems to be a server-side update, which means it might take a little while before this appears on your device.