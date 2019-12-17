Dish's smaller AirTV 2 can hide while it streams local TV

You can add an external hard drive to simultaneously record and view shows, and the Sling app provides access on Android, iOS, Fire TV and Roku devices in addition to whatever Sling services you might have (if any).

The AirTV 2 is available now for $100, although it's evident that Dish would really like you to buy one alongside one of its services. You'll get the AirTV 2 and an OTA antenna for $49 if you get a three-month prepaid Sling TV subscription, while spending $99 under similar terms will also net you an AirTV Mini ($149 will get you two). As before, this latest AirTV box is as much a gateway to Sling services as it is a cord cutting tool.