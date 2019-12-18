Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nuro
save
Save
share

California allows 'light-duty' self-driving delivery vehicles

Expect to see a flood of autonomous grocery and cargo vehicles.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
8m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Nuro

Self-driving delivery vehicles could soon become a relatively common sight on California streets. The state's Department of Motor Vehicles will allow "light-duty" autonomous delivery vehicles under 10,001lbs for testing and commercial uses. Companies will need permits that vary depending on whether or not a backup driver is involved, but this will allow everything from modified passenger cars to purpose-built vans to carry groceries, pizza orders and other forms of cargo.

Tests with backup drivers will require proof of relevant testing under controlled conditions, trained drivers with clean records and timely reports for collisions and human interventions. Completely driverless tests, meanwhile, will also require notifiying authorities, a certified link to a remote operator, a police "interaction plan" and verification that the cars meet federal safety standards as well as truly autonomous (Level 4 or 5) capabilities. Full-fledged public use will require still more, including vehicle data recorders, certified resistance to cyberattacks, assurances that it's safe to deploy and the ability to share vehicle owner and operator info in the event of a crash.

The DMV can start approving permits in 30 days, or around January 17th, 2020.

There are already companies lining up. Nuro, known for its completely driverless courier vehicles, has signaled its intent to apply for a permit. This could also help Ford and others test autonomous delivery in the state. This also steps up pressure on Waymo. While it's focused on passengers rather than produce, it's currently the only company with a permit to test fully driverless vehicles in California. Once permits for delivery vehicles are available, it'll have to share the road with potential rivals.

Via: The Verge
Source: California DMV, Nuro (Medium)
In this article: autonomous, california, courier, delivery, dmv, gear, regulation, self-driving, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Nintendo's Switch year in review reveals your most-played games of 2019

Nintendo's Switch year in review reveals your most-played games of 2019

View
AT&T phones now show when calls come from verified numbers

AT&T phones now show when calls come from verified numbers

View
IBM’s cobalt-free EV battery uses materials extracted from seawater

IBM’s cobalt-free EV battery uses materials extracted from seawater

View
'Warcraft III: Reforged' arrives on January 28th

'Warcraft III: Reforged' arrives on January 28th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr