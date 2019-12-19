Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images
save
Save
share

US wireless emergency alerts are now more locally targeted

They're also longer and more sophisticated.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
12m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As promised, Wireless Emergency Alerts should now be more sophisticated -- and importantly, more relevant. The FCC has announced that a slew of improvements are now in place for alerts, including significantly improved geographic accuracy that doesn't let alerts overshoot their intended areas by more than a tenth of a mile. The messages themselves can be much longer, jumping from 90 to 360 characters, and can arrive in Spanish. You'll also see a new type of alert, a Public Safety Message, that can recommend lifesaving measures like shelter locations.

You might also have to endure fewer tests. Organizers can now run alert tests that only reach volunteers, and don't require an FCC waiver to take place. You may only see mandatory tests for large-scale drills.

The improved system may take a while to deploy when emergency managers may need to update their software. Provided they do, though, they could not only improve the usefulness of alerts but ensure that recipients take them seriously. There's a concern that people might grow desensitized if alerts are too common, especially if they sometimes miss their mark.

Source: FCC
In this article: emergency, fcc, gear, government, mobile, public safety, regulation, safety, smartphone, wireless emergency alert
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Orba is a tiny, fun and surprisingly expressive instrument

Orba is a tiny, fun and surprisingly expressive instrument

View
Battle royale brawler 'Darwin Project' gets full release in January

Battle royale brawler 'Darwin Project' gets full release in January

View
BMW now has 500,000 EVs on the road

BMW now has 500,000 EVs on the road

View
The Morning After: 'The Rise of Skywalker' reviews are in

The Morning After: 'The Rise of Skywalker' reviews are in

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr