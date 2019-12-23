Congress worries sale of .org could harm non-profits

The Senate-led group was particularly concerned that any price hikes for .org should be "reasonable," and that policies will both respect the non-profit community and get input on issues like costs. The politicians also wanted to know how the group would preserve "content neutrality" and resist pressure to censor material. While the Public Interest Registry said it was instituting a stewardship council meant to uphold its "core founding values," the congresspeople didn't believe it said enough about what that meant.

The recipients have until January 6th, 2020 to answer the questions. It's not certain that they'll get satisfactory answers or take action if the organizations fall short of expectations. Even so, it's apparent that they want a virtually seamless transition for .org that makes it an ideal home for people who can't justify the prices or restrictions of domains like .com.