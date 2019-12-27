Spotify will 'pause' airing political ads in early 2020

"At this point in time, we do not yet have the necessary level of robustness in our process, systems and tools to responsibly validate and review this content," a spokesperson for Spotify said. "We will reassess this decision as we continue to evolve our capabilities."

Politicians and groups like Bernie Sanders and the Republican National Committee had used Spotify to share their message. Spotify didn't tell Ad Age how much it was making off of politicians, but it doesn't appear to be a significant source of revenue for the company.

Over the last couple of months, several tech companies have taken different approaches to address how manipulative political ads can be. Twitter, for instance, stopped running them altogether, while Google rolled out ad-targeting limits. Spotify's move puts Facebook in an even more awkward position than it was before. The social media giant is one of the few tech companies that has yet to put any restrictions on political advertisements -- though it was reportedly considering targeting restrictions as of last month. With Spotify's move, Facebook may now feel even more pressure to act.