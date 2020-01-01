Latest in Gear

Image credit: krblokhin via Getty Images
save
Save
share

EPA scientists warn the EPA against proposed regulation rollbacks

The proposed rollbacks go against science, they explained.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Green
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

krblokhin via Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency's Scientific Advisory Board isn't down with the organization's proposed regulatory rollbacks. In the draft reports the panel has published, it warned that the rollbacks are based on weak scientific analysis and even go against established science.

One of the proposals the board criticized is the administration's plan to reduce Obama-era vehicle emissions standards for car and light truck models up to 2026. The 41 scientists in the board, many of whom were appointed by the Trump administration, said there are "significant weaknesses in the scientific analysis of the proposed rule." They explained (PDF) that the economic models used to justify the rollback have weaknesses that lead to "implausible results."

Meanwhile, they said the EPA's plan to modify the Waters of the United States rule, which defines the waterways that can be federally regulated, is not fully consistent with established science. The change would reverse a rule that limits dredging and pesticide applications near smaller streams and wetlands, and the panel says it "neglects established science" that shows how contaminated wetlands and groundwater can spread to drinking water reserves.

The panel also advised the EPA to conduct a new risk assessment on the basis of its proposal to change mercury regulations for power plants. It asked the agency to look at all "relevant health outcomes for neonates, children and adults" and to widen its study of consumption of fish affected by mercury. The scientists could still revise their recommendations, though any revision must be published soon seeing as two of the proposed rules are set to be finalized this month.

Vermont Law School Patrick Parenteau told The New York Times, however, that the panel's recommendations could stop the rollbacks from happening. "The courts basically say if you're going to ignore the advice of your own experts you have to have really good reasons for that," he said. "And not just policy reasons but reasons that go to the merits of what the critiques are saying."

Source: Reuters, The New York Times, The Washington Post
In this article: EPA, gear, green
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Disney+ moves up 'WandaVision' premiere to 2020

Disney+ moves up 'WandaVision' premiere to 2020

View
Google's AI can detect breast cancer more accurately than experts

Google's AI can detect breast cancer more accurately than experts

View
EUV will use plasma and lasers to make next-gen chips

EUV will use plasma and lasers to make next-gen chips

View
5 digital marketing skills to learn in 2020

5 digital marketing skills to learn in 2020

View
BMW’s plug-in hybrid 745e delivers tech and luxury at a price

BMW’s plug-in hybrid 745e delivers tech and luxury at a price

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr