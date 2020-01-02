Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for THR
save
Save
share

Apple signs former HBO chief to a five-year deal

Richard Pleper's new company will make Apple TV+ movies and series.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
45m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for THR

Apple is clearly ready to make a long-term commitment to streaming TV. The tech giant has struck a deal with former HBO chief Richard Plepler's company Eden Productions to produce movies, shows and documentaries for Apple TV+ over the next five years. There are no clues as to what Eden will make for Apple, but Variety understands the focus is on a small amount of "high-profile" content rather than flooding Apple with shows.

There's no certainty that Plepler's outfit will produce giant hits for Apple. While he led HBO through a 28-year tenure that includes the likes of Game of Thrones, Six Feet Under and The Sopranos, he wasn't the artistic mastermind behind those shows. Even so, there's little doubt that Plepler has mountains of experience in the media industry, and might just have a keen eye for movies and shows that could give you a reason to subscribe to Apple's service.

This could also be a welcome relief for Apple. While it hasn't had much trouble attracting projects from major producers or big-name stars, long-term deals have been harder to find. The company lost out on a TV deal with J. J. Abrams (who eventually signed with WarnerMedia), reportedly due to its lack of conventional distribution. The Plepler signing shows that at least some media bigwigs are confident enough in Apple's strategy to stick with it for the long haul.

Source: Variety
In this article: apple, apple tv+, entertainment, hbo, internet, movies, richard plepler, services, streaming, television, tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Wirecutter's best deals: Save $250 on an Acer Predator Triton gaming laptop

Wirecutter's best deals: Save $250 on an Acer Predator Triton gaming laptop

View
FDA bans production, sale of fruit- and mint-flavored vape pods

FDA bans production, sale of fruit- and mint-flavored vape pods

View
Brydge unveils Surface keyboards and iPad trackpad

Brydge unveils Surface keyboards and iPad trackpad

View
Ring's Chime Pro may get a facelift and Alexa support

Ring's Chime Pro may get a facelift and Alexa support

View
Amazon employees say they were threatened for climate change criticism

Amazon employees say they were threatened for climate change criticism

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr