Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Daniel Boczarski via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Respawn Entertainment's Vince Zampella is taking over DICE LA

He'll be running both studios for EA.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
30m ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Daniel Boczarski via Getty Images

DICE, the Swedish studio known for the Battlefield, Mirror's Edge and Star Wars: Battlefront game series, will be getting some impressive talent to start its new Los Angeles-based office. Vince Zampella, co-founder of renowned studio Respawn Entertainment, will be heading the new DICE LA studio.

As reported in a profile of Zampella by the Los Angeles Times, the new studio will operate independently from the DICE headquarters in Stockholm, and it will be working on an original and as-yet-unrevealed game. The studio may also be rebranded with its own name to emphasize its independence.

This doesn't mean that Zampella will be leaving Respawn, however. With both studios owned by Electronic Arts, he will continue to work at Respawn and oversee DICE LA as well.

Respawn is known for the Titanfall series, which has a new entry currently in development, as well as for the free-to-play Apex Legends. It also developed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and is working on the latest installment in the Medal of Honor franchise, Above and Beyond.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will be an Oculus Rift exclusive, and Zampella revealed a few details about the challenges of creating a VR shooter. He mentioned walking the line between creating an immersive VR experience and making something which felt too much like killing real people, especially given the real-world historical setting of the MoH games. He also described wanting to use the format to help young people emphathize with the realities of serving in the 1940s. The game is set for release later this year.

Source: LA Times
In this article: business, dice los angeles, gaming, respawn entertainment, vince zampella
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Wayzn turns your sliding door into a smart pet entrance

Wayzn turns your sliding door into a smart pet entrance

View
D-Link brings AI-powered person detection to its home security cameras

D-Link brings AI-powered person detection to its home security cameras

View
D-Link's latest routers pack WiFi 6 and mesh networking

D-Link's latest routers pack WiFi 6 and mesh networking

View
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 5G is arriving in the first quarter of 2020

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 5G is arriving in the first quarter of 2020

View
Google disables Xiaomi link to Assistant and Google Home (updated)

Google disables Xiaomi link to Assistant and Google Home (updated)

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr