Image credit: Will Lipman
Greetings from CES 2020!

We're on the ground in Vegas to bring you the best from the world's biggest tech show.
Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
43m ago in Gadgetry
Will Lipman

For Engadget editors, life is just a series of moments while you wait for CES to come back around again. Sometimes it almost feels like we never left.

But we did. And now we're back.

CES 2020 is about to get started in sunny (and slightly smelly) Las Vegas. As always there will be plenty of cars, TVs and smart (fill-in-the-blanks). But our real job is to separate the wheat from the chaff and bring you only the best of what the world's largest tech conference has to offer. The show floor hasn't officially opened yet, but we've already seen plenty shiny new laptops, a lot of 8K screens, and even a shower head that's also a smart speaker.

Of course, you don't want to miss out on our liveblogs for Sony (January 6th at 8pm ET / 5pm PT) and Samsung (January 6th at 9:30pm ET / 6:30pm PT). And as always we are hosting the official Best of CES awards on Thursday January 9th at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

