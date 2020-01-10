Take a first look at Alex Garland's tech-focused 'Devs' Hulu series

There will be four FX shows debuting on Hulu this year, beginning with Devs and followed by Mrs. America with Cate Blanchett, then A Teacher with Kate Mara and finally The Old Man with Jeff Bridges. In addition, the full runs of more than 40 FX series will be coming to Hulu as well.

For now, though, all eyes are on Garland's usually combination of technological speculation, ethical examinations and dark imagery, coming in March for an eight-episode miniseries.

Nothing ever happens without a reason. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #Devs, premiering March 5 exclusively on #FXonHulu. @Devs_FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/5lVugTCPOf — FX on Hulu - Launches March (@FXNetworks) January 9, 2020

The series description doesn't give much away: "In 'Devs,' a young computer engineer, Lily Chan, investigates the secretive development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in San Francisco, who she believes are behind the murder of her boyfriend."

Watch the trailer below.