Image credit: Jon Fingas/Engadget

Ads invade Byte with a campaign from Nike

It's now clearer how Byte plans to survive.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Jon Fingas/Engadget

Like it or not, the Vine revival app Byte is bringing in a staple of modern social networks: prominent ads. The looping video app has launched its first ad campaign with Nike, which is running a rathe conspicuous "Self Hail Mary" sponsored section alongside the usual categories. It's easy to avoid watching the videos if you don't particularly care for them, but there'll be no doubt that Nike paid for obvious placement.

Don't be surprised if you see more of these ad blitzes in the future. Byte's strategy revolves around paying creators a cut of ad revenue, and it'll need big promos like Nike's if it's going to have enough money to make it worthwhile for would-be influencers. The challenge, of course, is to bring in enough ads without driving away the very users Byte needs to recreate Vine's glory days.

Source: Dom Hofmann (Twitter)
In this article: byte, dom hofmann, gear, internet, mobile, social media, social network, social networking, video
