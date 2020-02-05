Ariel will fully unveil its hybrid supercar this summer

While auto enthusiasts will likely want to hear about the Hipercar's specs, they can expect some changes to the car's looks too. A representative told Autoblog that "certain things will have changed," but gave no further details. Ariel will hopefully announce pricing information as well. In 2017, founder Simon Saunders said, "It will be an expensive car because of the technology involved. But when compared to £1 million-plus supercars, which it will outperform, it's going to represent excellent value for money."

Ariel planned on fully unveiling the Hipercar in 2019 and then selling it in 2020. Now that the specs won't be fully divulged until the second half of 2020, we may not see the car go on sale until 2021 or later.