Sony Pictures signs on for 'Crossfire' movie based on the popular FPS

Another reason to get familiar with the franchise -- other than increasing crossover of crossplatform online shooters between the US and China -- is that it's coming to consoles this year. Last year at E3 Microsoft revealed that CrossfireX will debut "first" on Xbox in 2020, and Remedy Entertainment (Control, Max Payne) is working on a single player campaign for the game.

In most modes, Crossfire pits two 8-member teams against each other in familiar variants like team deathmatch or search and destroy. According to Smilegate, there will be exclusive content for Xbox Game Pass members in the console version, and a battle royale mode to go along with single player and competitive.