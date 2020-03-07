Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google ATAP, Instagram

Google and Adidas prep smart insoles that tie into 'FIFA Mobile'

Your real-life soccer skills could improve a virtual team.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
59m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google ATAP, Instagram

Your swift-footedness in real life could soon translate to the games you play. The combination of an official teaser and a Footy Headlines leak has offered a peek at Adidas GMR insoles that use a Google Jacquard tracking tag to not only measure your kicks and ball control, but translate that performance to FIFA Mobile. Your skills, including in real-life challenges, promise to improve the Ultimate Team in your game.

It's not certain how much the insoles will cost, but Adidas and Google have teased an announcement on March 10th. You can safely presume that both sides have high hopes for the insole. This will both help Adidas push its footwear to would-be Messis, while Google could make Jacquard more accessible to people who aren't concerned about smart jackets and backpacks. It could also be considered a joint health effort -- in theory, this makes sure that your FIFA Mobile game obsession translates to healthy behavior when you put your phone down.

Via: 9to5Google
Source: Footy Headlines, Google ATAP (Instagram)
In this article: adidas, ea, fifa mobile, fifa mobile ultimate team, games, gaming, gear, google, google jacquard, insole, jacquard, mobile, video, video games, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google and Adidas prep smart insoles that tie into 'FIFA Mobile'

Google and Adidas prep smart insoles that tie into 'FIFA Mobile'

View
SpaceX launches its original Dragon capsule for the last time

SpaceX launches its original Dragon capsule for the last time

View
The Morning After: The Nintendo PlayStation prototype sold for $360k

The Morning After: The Nintendo PlayStation prototype sold for $360k

View
Postmates and Instacart introduce 'no contact' deliveries

Postmates and Instacart introduce 'no contact' deliveries

View
NVIDIA GeForce Now loses support for 'Borderlands,' 'Civ' and other 2K games

NVIDIA GeForce Now loses support for 'Borderlands,' 'Civ' and other 2K games

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr