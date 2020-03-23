Today is the last day for Europeans to save on Disney+

If you decide to take advantage, keep in mind it may be a while before you get to enjoy The Mandalorian and other content at its best. Like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon, Disney agreed to reduce its bandwidth footprint "by at least 25 percent" in light of the coronavirus pandemic. "In the coming days, we will be monitoring Internet congestion and working closely with Internet service providers to further reduce bitrates as necessary to ensure they are not overwhelmed by consumer demand," Disney Chairman Kevin Mayer said in a recent statement. The decision came after EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton called on European citizens to limit their broadband usage during the coronavirus outbreak, particularly when it comes to streaming.

However, it's not all bad news. Due to the outbreak, Disney has also pushed the digital release of movies like Frozen 2, making them available to stream early. It plans to do the same for Onward, the latest project from Pixar. It may follow suit for other content in the future as well.