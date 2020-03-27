Google's 'Tilt Brush' virtual painting app comes to PlayStation VR

And yes, Sony is aware that Move controllers aren't always easy to find. It's now selling a $100 Tilt Brush bundle that includes two wands plus a code for Tilt Brush. That kit doesn't include the PSVR headset itself, but it beats having to scrounge for the controllers at other stores. However you complete your setup, it could be worth the expense if you need another creative tool to help you relax during a stressful time.