Google's 'Tilt Brush' virtual painting app comes to PlayStation VR

Google's Tilt Brush painting app is conquering one of its few remaining frontiers: consoles. The search giant has teamed up with Outerloop Games to release the 3D creative tool for PlayStation VR. To no one's surprise, it's the familiar experience, just in your living room. It turns your PlayStation Move controllers into virtual brushes you can use to create immersive masterpieces.
There's also a PlayStation Move bundle to get you started.
And yes, Sony is aware that Move controllers aren't always easy to find. It's now selling a $100 Tilt Brush bundle that includes two wands plus a code for Tilt Brush. That kit doesn't include the PSVR headset itself, but it beats having to scrounge for the controllers at other stores. However you complete your setup, it could be worth the expense if you need another creative tool to help you relax during a stressful time.