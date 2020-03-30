Latest in Gear

Jaybird's Run XT true wireless earbuds are on sale for $50 at Best Buy

This is a huge discount for exercise-ready audio.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
45m ago
Jaybird

It's generally still safe to go running outside even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thankfully there are good deals to be had if you need a soundtrack for those excursions. Best Buy has a one-day sale going for Jaybird's Run XT true wireless earbuds that drops the price to just $50 -- a full $130 off the official sticker. That's low enough to make earlier $70 to $80 sale prices seem high, and might just lure you away from no-frills earbuds costing roughly as much.

Buy Jaybird Run XT on Best Buy - $50

The Run XT is a subtle refinement of the original Jaybird Run, but that's a good thing. The buds take the familiar, workout-friendly design and add IPX7 sweat and water resistance that should help them withstand a lengthy run or weight routine. The modest four hours of playback and the additional eight hours in the battery case are nothing special, but that's more than enough to handle a few days of exercise routines before you need to plug in. They're not as simple to set up as AirPods or Galaxy Buds, but you might not mind so much at this price.

In this article: audio, av, best buy, commerce, earbuds, engadgetdeals, gear, headphones, jaybird, mobile, run xt, thebuyersguide, true wireless earbuds
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
