Jaybird's Run XT true wireless earbuds are on sale for $50 at Best Buy

The Run XT is a subtle refinement of the original Jaybird Run, but that's a good thing. The buds take the familiar, workout-friendly design and add IPX7 sweat and water resistance that should help them withstand a lengthy run or weight routine. The modest four hours of playback and the additional eight hours in the battery case are nothing special, but that's more than enough to handle a few days of exercise routines before you need to plug in. They're not as simple to set up as AirPods or Galaxy Buds, but you might not mind so much at this price.