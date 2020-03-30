Jaybird's Run XT true wireless earbuds are on sale for $50 at Best Buy

It's generally still safe to go running outside even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thankfully there are good deals to be had if you need a soundtrack for those excursions. Best Buy has a one-day sale going for Jaybird's Run XT true wireless earbuds that drops the price to just $50 -- a full $130 off the official sticker. That's low enough to make earlier $70 to $80 sale prices seem high, and might just lure you away from no-frills earbuds costing roughly as much.
The Run XT is a subtle refinement of the original Jaybird Run, but that's a good thing. The buds take the familiar, workout-friendly design and add IPX7 sweat and water resistance that should help them withstand a lengthy run or weight routine. The modest four hours of playback and the additional eight hours in the battery case are nothing special, but that's more than enough to handle a few days of exercise routines before you need to plug in. They're not as simple to set up as AirPods or Galaxy Buds, but you might not mind so much at this price.