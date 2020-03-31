Latest in Gear

Image credit:

The Morning After: Are classic Mario games coming to the Switch in 2020?

And Samsung's OLED Galaxy Chromebook is about to go on sale.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apex's electric supercar includes an AR race coach and partial self-driving

Apex's electric supercar includes an AR race coach and partial self-driving

View
BMW will discontinue its iconic i8 hybrid sports car in April

BMW will discontinue its iconic i8 hybrid sports car in April

View
Tesla starts delivering the Model Y

Tesla starts delivering the Model Y

View
AI transforms 'The Great British Bakeoff' into a horror show

AI transforms 'The Great British Bakeoff' into a horror show

View
SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr