Image credit: Noam Galai via Getty Images

The 2020 New York International Auto Show is canceled

The Javits Center remains on standby as a field hospital for coronavirus patients.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 09: The temporary hospital at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center is illuminated in blue lights during the coronavirus pandemic on April 09, 2020 in New York City. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
The 2020 edition of New York’s auto show was initially delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now organizers have canceled the event for this year. Citing both the uncertainty caused by the virus and the role of the Javits Center as a field hospital for COVID-19 patients — it currently doesn’t have any patients but remains in “standby mode” — organizers are moving forward with planning for a 2021 show. The press days are scheduled for March 31st and April 1st, with the show opening from April 2nd through the 11th.

In this article: nyias, New York Auto Show 2020, Covid-19, New York Auto Show 2021, news, gear
