The 2020 New York International Auto Show is canceled

The 2020 edition of New York’s auto show was initially delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now organizers have canceled the event for this year. Citing both the uncertainty caused by the virus and the role of the Javits Center as a field hospital for COVID-19 patients — it currently doesn’t have any patients but remains in “standby mode” — organizers are moving forward with planning for a 2021 show. The press days are scheduled for March 31st and April 1st, with the show opening from April 2nd through the 11th.

For the good of #NYC and safety of all auto show attendees, we’ve decided #NYIAS will take place April 2 - 11, 2021. We’ve been driving history for 120 years, and now we’re gearing up for an even greater 2021. Stay safe and we’ll see you soon. https://t.co/misDznfNZw pic.twitter.com/NfYysADUKY — New York Auto Show (@NYAutoShow) May 22, 2020