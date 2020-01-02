Jeep is showing off its first three plug-in hybrids at CES this week

The plug-in hybrid Jeeps are part of Fiat Chrysler's larger plans to electrify more than 30 models by 2022. Jeep teased plug-in versions of the Compass and Renegade last year, promising 240 horsepower, speeds of up to 62 MPH in 7 seconds and the ability to drive up to 31 miles on electric power alone.

We don't know as much about the Wrangler 4xe, and Jeep hasn't talked about pricing or launch dates. We'll likely have to wait for the Geneva, New York and Beijing auto shows to learn more.

If you're brave enough to try the Jeep 4x4 Adventure VR Experience, you'll ride in a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon retrofit with a hydraulic cylinder at each wheel. The Wrangler will react to data recorded from the trail and participants will see correlated scenery. Drivers can compete as teams to traverse the Hell's Revenge trail, and as Fiat Chrysler brings the simulator to different events, it will add new off-road trails from around the world.