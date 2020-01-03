High rollers: Tell us all about your Galaxy Fold!

Engadget gave the Galaxy Fold a passable, but not outstanding, score of 70 due to its ongoing durability concerns, the limited usability of the outer screen and the unpolished software. It also found a spot on our worst tech of 2019 list; though all folding phones got a direct rebuke as well. However, we want to hear from folks who splurged on this smartphone -- if you bought a Galaxy Fold, how do you like the form factor? Do you think the handset is durable enough? How great (or useless) is the folding dual screen? And should other people buy it? Tell us all the specifics of this smartphone on our Galaxy Fold product page. Remember your review could be included in an upcoming user review roundup article so don't leave anything out!

