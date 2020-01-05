Latest in Gear

Image credit: Arlo
save
Save
share

Arlo's new floodlight security camera is completely wireless

Just one of many home cameras we'll see at CES this week.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
25m ago in Home
Comments
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Arlo

Floodlight cameras are helpful for spotting (and ideally, deterring) intruders, but they typically require some kind of wiring. Even Ring's model still requires a link to a floodlight system. Arlo, however, thinks it can one-up its rivals. Its new Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is billed as the first truly wireless option of its kind -- you can put it where you need it without any messy connections. About the only hassle is having to recharge the battery.

It also promises to be one of the better floodlight options. It can record 2K video with HDR to ensure that you clearly see a would-be burglar, and provide color night vision when conventional black-and-white isn't enough. You can also expect "superior" brightness (not that Arlo has quantified it) and an ambient light sensor that adjusts the floodlight's strength based on surrounding light. AS you'd expect, there's two-way audio to ward off suspicious types.

The camera debuts this spring for a competitive (though not spectacular) $250. As with many connected security cams, though, you may want a subscription to make the most of the Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. You only get a three-month trial of Arlo Smart, which offers a rolling 30 days of cloud recordings plus upgraded object detection. After that, you're looking at $3 per month for one camera ($10 per month for up to five) to maintain those perks.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

Source: Arlo
In this article: arlo, arlo pro 3, arlo pro 3 floodlight camera, ces2020, gear, home, home security, netgear, security, security camera
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Charmin thinks your bathroom needs robots and VR

Charmin thinks your bathroom needs robots and VR

View
Greetings from CES 2020!

Greetings from CES 2020!

View
Lenovo's latest Legion gaming laptop relies on an external GPU

Lenovo's latest Legion gaming laptop relies on an external GPU

View
UK investigates if cyberattack led to stock exchange outage

UK investigates if cyberattack led to stock exchange outage

View
Audi EVs will get high-performance RS models in 2021

Audi EVs will get high-performance RS models in 2021

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr