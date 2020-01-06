Latest in Gear

Image credit: Will Lipman Photography for Engadget
Amazon is bringing Fire TV to cars and Dolby Atmos to its soundbars

Fire TV Edition will appear in future BWM and Chrysler Fiat vehicles.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
38m ago in AV
Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Amazon plans to bring its Fire TV platform to in-car entertainment systems. Today, Amazon announced that Fire TV Edition for Auto will appear in future BMW and Fiat Chrysler vehicles. It will include access to Alexa, a touch screen interface and offline playback capabilities. Content will be available using the vehicle's WiFi or LTE connection, a mobile hotspot or a WAN-enabled device.

The move to in-car entertainment comes just three years after Amazon introduced its first Fire TV Edition smart TVs at CES 2017. Today, Fire TV has more than 40 million active users, and Amazon says it will soon be even easier for device makers to integrate Fire TV into their products.

Amazon also announced that, later this year, "Fire TV Edition soundbars will offer new features including Dolby Atmos support, compatible device control, HDMI switching and far-field voice control, along with partner customizations." Those changes will make Fire TV soundbars more capable entertainment hubs.

We've already seen one Fire TV Edition soundbar from Anker and beginning today, the TCL Alto 8+ Soundbar-Fire TV Edition is available in the US and Canada. Amazon says it's working with more manufacturers, including Polk Audio and Tonly, on more soundbar options.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

Source: Amazon
