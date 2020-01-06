Impossible Sausage will be in Burger King’s breakfast croissants

Impossible first rolled out its sausage product last year in a test with Little Caesars, where it was offered as a pizza topping. With Burger King, however, Impossible Sausage will be featured in a Croissan'wich -- called the Impossible Croissan'wich naturally -- which features an egg, cheese and the Impossible Sausage sandwiched in a toasted croissant. Burger King has worked with Impossible in the past, as it rolled out its Impossible Whopper nationwide last year.

In a raw two-ounce serving, Impossible Sausage has 7g protein, 1.69mg iron, 0 mg cholesterol, 9g total fat, 4g saturated fat and 130 calories. It's also gluten-free and designed to be both halal and kosher.

Even though sausage is traditionally made from pork, the Impossible Sausage product is a little different from Impossible Pork. According to Impossible Foods, the sausage is just one application of meat, while the faux pork product is for all kinds of applications of ground pork, like in baos, dumplings or stir fries.

Impossible's underlying food technology allows it to adjust the combinations of plant-derived nutrients, amino acids, sugars and fats to create these different faux meat products. It has so far launched Impossible Burger, Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage, but could very well launch other fake meats or meat-derived products in the future.

The Impossible Croissan'wich will be available for a limited time only, so if you want to try one, you should probably do so soon after it debuts.