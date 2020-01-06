Watch LG's CES press event in 9 minutes

This morning, LG used its CES press conference to reveal more details about its "Real 8K" televisions and rollable 4K OLED TV. LG also offered a glimpse of its 48-inch 4K OLED and its GX Gallery Series ultrathin wallpaper OLED TVs. The company confirmed that the 2020 lineup will support Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker Mode, and US viewers will be able to get additional details about specific scenes.
LG had a handful of appliance updates to share as well. The company's washing machines are getting smarter, with a feature that tells you if you're using too much detergent. They'll also use AI to detect what kind of fabric you're washing. The company's new refrigerator will make "craft ice," round orbs that melt slowly to prevent watering down your cocktail, and if you knock on the front of the new LG oven, you'll get an update about cooking progress.
To watch the highlights yourself, check out our nine-minute recap.