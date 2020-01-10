Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: FX
Take a first look at Alex Garland's tech-focused 'Devs' Hulu series

From the director of 'Ex Machina' and 'Annihilation'.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
18m ago in Art
Following the Disney-Fox merger, content from the formerly-Fox channel FX is making its way onto Hulu. Not only will Hulu be hosting older FX shows, but it will also be the streaming home for upcoming 2020 shows including Devs from Alex Garland, writer and director of genre hits Ex Machina and Annihilation.

There will be four FX shows debuting on Hulu this year, beginning with Devs and followed by Mrs. America with Cate Blanchett, then A Teacher with Kate Mara and finally The Old Man with Jeff Bridges. In addition, the full runs of more than 40 FX series will be coming to Hulu as well.

For now, though, all eyes are on Garland's usually combination of technological speculation, ethical examinations and dark imagery, coming in March for an eight-episode miniseries.

The series description doesn't give much away: "In 'Devs,' a young computer engineer, Lily Chan, investigates the secretive development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in San Francisco, who she believes are behind the murder of her boyfriend."

Watch the trailer below.

alex garland, art, devs, entertainment, movies
