Samsung Galaxy S20+ leak appears to confirm its name and cameras

This wouldn't necessarily be the highest-end model, either. There's also a rumored S20 Ultra that would include more advanced camera tech (such as Samsung's 108-megapixel sensor). You could expect a regular S20, a lower-end version (an S20e?) and LTE versions most devices. All of them are expected to have common features like a Snapdragon 865 processor (Exynos 990 in some countries) and larger overall screens than the S10 family.

Whatever Samsung unveils, you'll hear more about it on February 11th, with a release likely a few weeks later.