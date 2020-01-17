Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer won't arrive until after 2021

Cyberpunk 2077, was supposed to be part of the pretty long list of much-awaited games dropping in April, along with the Resident Evil 3 and Final Fantasy VII remakes. (Square Enix also move back FFVII's release for a month.) However, CD Projekt Red had to delay the RPG's release by five months to give it enough time to polish and test the game, as well as to fix any issues it may have.

In the call, Nowakowski said:

"Given the expected release of Cyberpunk 2077 in September, and frankly speaking of the series of events we expect to occur after that date, 2021 appears unlikely as a release date for the Cyberpunk multiplayer."

Unfortunately, the exec didn't give a more specific timeframe for multiplayer's availability. We'd just have to wait for more updates to come out over the next two years.