Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer won't arrive until after 2021

CD Projekt Red never intended to release Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer mode with the main game at launch. But if you were hoping to play with your friends in the game's futuristic setting within the year or the next, then we've got bad news for you. According to Polygon, the developer's SVP of development Michał Nowakowski told investors in a call that the mode won't be coming out until after 2021. Not entirely surprising, seeing as the company has just announced that the game's release date has been pushed back to September 17th.
Sponsored Links
Cyberpunk 2077, was supposed to be part of the pretty long list of much-awaited games dropping in April, along with the Resident Evil 3 and Final Fantasy VII remakes. (Square Enix also move back FFVII's release for a month.) However, CD Projekt Red had to delay the RPG's release by five months to give it enough time to polish and test the game, as well as to fix any issues it may have.
In the call, Nowakowski said:
"Given the expected release of Cyberpunk 2077 in September, and frankly speaking of the series of events we expect to occur after that date, 2021 appears unlikely as a release date for the Cyberpunk multiplayer."
Unfortunately, the exec didn't give a more specific timeframe for multiplayer's availability. We'd just have to wait for more updates to come out over the next two years.