Sprint will fix anyone's cracked Samsung Galaxy screen for $49

It will also offer $150 towards a new device if it deems your display unrepairable.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Mobile
Sprint has launched an affordable screen repair program for Samsung Galaxy phones, and it doesn't even matter if you're a subscriber. The company will fix cracked screens on eligible devices for $49 until February 9th, 2020 "no matter who your carrier is," according to the program's website. While it doesn't cover the tech giant's latest flagship devices -- Galaxy S10s are still probably under warranty for most people anyway -- the program will repair broken screens on the Samsung Galaxy S7, S8, S8+, S9, S9+ and Note 8.

That said, the offer does have some limitations. Your phone must be in working condition, and the carrier notes that not all shattered displays are repairable. Further, the offer is limited to one device per customer and is only available at Sprint stores with repair services. In the event that Sprint deems your phone unrepairable, it will give you the option to sell it for $150 towards a new device.

Okay, so perhaps that's the whole point of this all: to get you to become a paying customer in case you're in the market for a new phone or a new plan. Still, it sounds like a good deal if you've been wanting your screen fixed for the longest time but don't want to or can't spend too much on its repair.

Via: 9to5Google
Source: Sprint
In this article: gear, mobile, samsung, sprint
