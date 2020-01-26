Latest in Gear

Image credit: Evleaks/Samsung, Twitter
Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds+ leak together in official-looking shots

There may be little mystery left for Samsung's event.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Mobile
Evleaks/Samsung, Twitter

At this rate, you may know exactly what to expect at Samsung's February 11th event. Well-known leaker Evan Blass has shared a flurry of apparent official images for the Galaxy S20 family, including one for a promo that offers a free set of Galaxy Buds+ for people who pre-order the S20+ or S20 Ultra -- it's not quite revealing everything in one picture, but it's pretty close. The shots appear to confirm much of what you've seen in live photos and other rumors, including ridiculous camera arrays that include a 100X "space zoom" on the S20 Ultra.

Apart from the cameras (including a 108-megapixel shooter on the Ultra), the Galaxy S20 range is expected to be a more evolutionary upgrade with speedier Snapdragon 865 processors in some countries, up to 16GB of RAM and 120Hz displays. The Galaxy Buds+, meanwhile, would have much-improved battery life and call quality without changing the core formula of the true wireless earpieces. That's important when the S20 family is expected to ditch the headphone jack -- even if there's a headphone adapter in the box, Bluetooth audio will be that much more important.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter 1), (2), Imgur (image mirror)
audio, earbuds, evleaks, galaxy buds+, galaxy s20, galaxy s20 ultra, galaxy s20+, gear, leak, mobile, smartphone, true wireless earbuds
