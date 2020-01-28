Facebook asks 2 billion users to check their privacy settings

You may also have greater control over your data in the process. The company's Off-Facebook Activity tool is now available worldwide, giving you both a summary of data from third-party sites (used to show you targeted ads) and the option to scrub that data.

Facebook also started sending notifications for third-party app sign-ins earlier in January.

The updates represent Facebook burnishing its image to some extent. It spent much of the last decade embroiled in privacy problems that ranged from the Cambridge Analytica scandal through to data exposure on a third-party system. At the same time, it's safe to say many people want to know their data is being used properly -- the prompt and expanded tools could provide a degree of reassurance.