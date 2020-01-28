Google's latest stab at messaging may be an all-in-one business app

The app would be part of the G Suite productivity tools run by the Google Cloud team. That would be part of the appeal -- companies could have just one or two apps to manage instead of several.

Google has declined to comment on the apparent leak.

The incentives aren't hard to see. Many companies will use Google for services like Calendar, Gmail and Docs, but turn to Slack or other apps when it's time for workplace discussions. This could give G Suite customers a reason to go all-in with Google. Whether or not customers are willing to bite is another matter. Google has routinely struggled to offer consistent, compelling messaging apps, and there's no guarantee companies won't just shrug their shoulders and carry on using the hodge podge of services they rely on today.