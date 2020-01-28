'Metro Exodus' and 'Gylt' are February's free Stadia Pro games

Metro Exodus was initially exclusive to Epic Games Store on PC, but the first-person shooter debuted on Stadia when Google launched the service in November. Gylt, meanwhile, is Stadia's first exclusive title.

However, if you don't snag current freebies Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration or Samurai Showdown by the end of this month, you'll have to pay full price to check them out on Stadia. The other free titles as things stand are Destiny 2, Thumper and Farming Simulator 19.