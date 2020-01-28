'Metro Exodus' and 'Gylt' are February's free Stadia Pro games

Google has revealed the next two games that'll be available for free to Stadia Pro members on February 1st: Metro Exodus and Gylt. Once you've claimed them, you'll continue to have access as long as you keep your subscription to the game streaming service's premium tier active.
Metro Exodus was initially exclusive to Epic Games Store on PC, but the first-person shooter debuted on Stadia when Google launched the service in November. Gylt, meanwhile, is Stadia's first exclusive title.
However, if you don't snag current freebies Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration or Samurai Showdown by the end of this month, you'll have to pay full price to check them out on Stadia. The other free titles as things stand are Destiny 2, Thumper and Farming Simulator 19.