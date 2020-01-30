How would you score IKEA’s Sonos-powered smart speaker?

A lot of Engadget readers pride themselves on being early adopters; if you were one of the folks who took a chance on either of these SYMFONISK speakers, we are genuinely curious to hear your thoughts. Which unit did you buy, and why? Do you like the sound quality? Did you pair your speaker to an existing Alexa- or Google Assistant-enabled speaker? And did you shell out for the remote? Tell your fellow readers all the ins and outs in your own user review on the IKEA SYMFONISK product pages! After all, no one knows a product better than the person who purchased it, so chime in with all your thoughts and impressions.

Note: Comments are off for this post, however, we'd love to hear your opinions and reviews on our product pages for the IKEA SYMFONISK (lamp) (bookshelf)!