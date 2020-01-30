Wirecutter's best deals: Save $50 on a 7th-gen Apple iPad

Street price: $150; deal price: $125 w/ on-page coupon

The NVIDIA Shield TV (2019) is down to a new low price of $125 from $150 when you clip the on-page coupon to get an extra $5 off. Since its recent release, this is the first notable drop we've seen on the 2019 version of this media streamer. If you want to own both the best and latest Android TV streaming device, this is your chance to pick one up at a discount.

In our guide to the best media streaming devices, the NVIDIA Shield TV (2019) is our Android TV box pick. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Chris Heinonen wrote, "If you want an Android TV box, the updated Nvidia Shield TV is far ahead of the rest of the Android TV competition. It's more responsive and gets Android TV updates faster, it supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision in more streaming services than the competition, and it offers an impressive upscaling solution to improve the quality of lower-resolution video. If you want to hook up USB drives for local media playback or play more-demanding Android TV games, the Shield TV Pro has more RAM and external USB ports, but otherwise it performs the same as the cheaper version."

Street price: $400; deal price: $350

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are down to $350 in the soapstone color. Only the second deal we've ever posted and the first discount from a reliable retailer we've seen this year, this is a good chance to pick up a set of premium headphones in a tasteful and unique finish. This price matches the previous low we've seen and, at a $50 discount, it's worth a look if you're in the market for noise-cancelling headphones.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the best over-ear noise-cancelling headphones we tested, earning them the top spot in our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writers Brent Butterworth and Lauren Dragan wrote, "The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 over-ear set has the most versatile active noise cancellation we've ever tested. With 10 levels of noise reduction to choose from, everyone should be able to find a setting that meets their needs. Although these noise-cancelling headphones don't sound as good as the best over-ear headphones we've tried, in our tests they had a fairly neutral sound with no major flaws. Plus, they're lightweight and comfortable, and the controls are easy to use. The 20-hour battery life, while not the best we've seen, is more than sufficient to get you to most destinations."

Street price: $300; deal price: $250

Available again for $250 in all three colors, this is within $20 of the best price we've seen for the Apple iPad (7th generation, 32 GB, Wi-Fi). It's powerful, easy to use, has a large high-quality screen, a ton of apps in its library and Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil compatibility. It's hard to go wrong with this pick if you're in the market for an affordable, quality tablet for everyday needs. If you don't need a lot of storage, this is a rare chance to snag a deal in any of the available finishes.

The 7th Generation iPad is the top pick in our guide to the best tablet. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "The 7th-generation Apple iPad—the standard, 10.2-inch model that Apple officially calls the "iPad (7th generation)"—is the best all-around tablet for most people. Its combination of performance, features, hardware quality, app selection, and accessories makes it superior to any other company's tablets, and at its price it offers a better value than almost anything Apple sells. The iPad Air sports a slightly larger and nicer screen, the iPad mini is smaller and easier to hold, and all of Apple's other iPads run a bit faster, but the regular iPad is good enough for most people."

Street price: $15; deal price: $11 w/ on-page coupon

Matching previous deals we've seen, this tiny and powerful charger is down to $11 when you remember to clip the on-page coupon. Ideal for usage exclusively with your phone, buying the Aukey 18W Power Delivery USB-C Wall Charger is a small price to pay for twice the charging speed. This is only the second deal on this pick that we've seen, so it's a good chance to buy if you're interested.

A pending budget pick in our guide to the best USB Phone Charger, the Aukey 18W is the ideal combination of performance and form factor. In our piece on the accessories we wish Apple included, Alex Roth wrote, "As for the plug, the Aukey 18W Power Delivery Wall Charger (PA-Y18) is only a little bigger than Apple's rectangular charger (it even comes in white) but charges twice as fast and costs the same. It's the best option in our guide to the best wired fast chargers for charging a single phone at maximum speed. It's also capable of charging any non-Pro iPad at the maximum rate."

