Image credit: LG

Now certain 2019 LG TVs have the Apple TV app too

Eventually it will be available on TVs going back to 2018.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
Late last year LG started to add AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to its TVs with firmware updates. Then at CES last month the company announced it would add the full Apple TV app that adds all of the video bits from iTunes, as well as access to the Apple TV+ service. Now, if you have one of its 2019 OLED TVs or high-end NanoCell LCD TVs then you should start seeing the app, while "select" other LCDs (UM7X and UM6X series) should get access later this month.

This way, you don't have to add an Apple TV device, or use the AirPlay features to watch Apple's various video offerings, and of course many of the shows are mastered in Dolby Vision HDR. Last year the app was exclusively available on Samsung's TVs, but in 2020 it's coming to a much wider selection of screens. For LG's 2020 TVs it will be available at launch, and the company reaffirmed that 2018 TVs will also get the app via a firmware update later this year.

Source: LG
In this article: 2019, 4K, app, Apple Tv, Apple TV Plus, av, Dolby Vision HDR, entertainment, gear, HDTV, lg, OLED, webOS
