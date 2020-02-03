Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung accidentally announced the Galaxy Home Mini's release date

It arrives in South Korea on February 12th.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung

Early today, on its South Korean website, Samsung posted that the Galaxy Home Mini will be released in South Korea on February 12th for 9,000 KRW, approximately $83. The post has since been removed, but it was online long enough to give us a few new details about the Galaxy Home Mini and suggest that rumors the device will arrive in early 2020 could be true.

According to the release, captured by Android Police, the Galaxy Home Mini will support Bixby voice commands. You'll be able to send and receive messages without connecting your smartphone. It will detect emergencies, like fires or leaks, and provide notifications when an appliance isn't working. It will offer some of the sound benefits that the yet-to-arrive Galaxy Home first bragged about, thanks to AKG speakers.

This news lines up with what we've heard and suggests Samsung might announce the smart speaker at its Unpacked event next week. Though, we should remind you that Samsung first announced the bigger Galaxy Home 18 months ago, and the device still isn't available. While we did see the larger Galaxy Home at CES 2019, it wasn't included in Samsung's last Unpacked event, and we're not sure yet if it's in the lineup for next week.

Source: Android Police
In this article: bixby, gadgetry, gadgets, galaxy home, galaxy home mini, gear, home, samsung, smart speaker, unpacked
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft Teams went down because of an expired certificate

Microsoft Teams went down because of an expired certificate

View
TCL will stop selling BlackBerry-branded phones in August

TCL will stop selling BlackBerry-branded phones in August

View
You'll need a PS4 to join the next 'Fortnite' tournament

You'll need a PS4 to join the next 'Fortnite' tournament

View
Apple's latest iPad mini is down to an all-time low of $350 at Amazon

Apple's latest iPad mini is down to an all-time low of $350 at Amazon

View
Why are we obsessed with Instagram's ‘What are you?’ filters?

Why are we obsessed with Instagram's ‘What are you?’ filters?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr