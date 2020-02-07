Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco

France fines Apple $27 million for slowing down iPhones

It will have to display a notice on its French website for the next month.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
26m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Chris Velazco

France's Competition and Fraud body, DGCCRF, has fined Apple €25 million ($27.3 million) for intentionally slowing the performance of older iPhones. The issue, which centered on battery management, was seen by many as an attempt to force users to upgrade before they needed to. Apple would eventually disclose the feature, but has agreed to pay the fine, and display a press release prominently on its French website.

Apple has been dogged by the suggestion that it artificially slowed the performance of older iPhones to force users to upgrade. In 2017, the company said that this was true, but claimed the intention wasn't a cynical method of fattening its bottom line. Instead, these slowdowns were designed to reduce demand on the CPU for older devices where battery performance may be compromised. Essentially, the phones slow down to prevent premature shutdowns and jerky performance, and it was all above board.

Users, consumer groups and governments were all equally outraged, especially since Apple had never made it clear before then. In early 2018, French authorities began investigating the program, looking to see if there was truth to the idea that Apple was making functional devices appear obsolete. Apple, at the time, apologized and offered discounted battery replacements, with 11 million people paying $29 for a new one.

Since then, Apple has said that it has redeveloped the power management system of the iPhone 11 to keep the battery healthier for longer. And told France24 that it welcomed the settlement, saying that it is committed to making smartphones that last "as long as possible." For the next month, there is also a banner on Apple France's iPhone page, saying that Apple was found to have committed a deceptive business practice, and that it has paid a fine to settle the matter.

Source: DGCCRF
Coverage: France24
In this article: apple, Fine, France, gear, iOS, iPhone, mobile, Slowdown
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Netflix finally ends the auto-play nightmare

The Morning After: Netflix finally ends the auto-play nightmare

View
Sling TV offers anniversary discounts to new and existing customers

Sling TV offers anniversary discounts to new and existing customers

View
Tesla accused of abruptly pulling self-driving from a used Model S

Tesla accused of abruptly pulling self-driving from a used Model S

View
Ancestry lays off 100 employees as DNA test demand dwindles

Ancestry lays off 100 employees as DNA test demand dwindles

View
Motorola Razr's hinge 'broke' after 27,000 folds in durability test

Motorola Razr's hinge 'broke' after 27,000 folds in durability test

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr