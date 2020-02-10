Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Judge will reportedly approve Sprint / T-Mobile merger tomorrow

A collection of state AGs sued to block the $26.5 billion deal.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
35m ago
T-Mobile CEO John Legere, right, and President and COO, Mike Sievert answer caller questions during the Un-carrier Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Earnings call on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 ASSOCIATED PRESS

A push by several state attorneys general will reportedly not be enough to stand in the way of a merger between T-Mobile and Sprint. The Wall Street Journal and New York Times cite sources saying that tomorrow a US district judge is expected to rule in the companies favor, allowing them to go through with the deal after the Department of Justice gave its approval last fall, and the FCC signed off in November.

Source: Wall Street Journal, New York Times
Coverage: Reuters
In this article: business, gear, mobile, sprint, t-mobile
