Of the three Galaxy S phones introduced today, the middle "plus" edition is probably the one that most of you will end up buying. It's got a quad camera setup, up to 512 GB of storage and an expansive 6.7-inch screen. But it's not the only large flagship phone out there, especially now that Apple's sized up with the Pro Max. We've lined up some of the more notable competition in a handy table for you, though you'll have to wait for our full review to get the final verdict.
The Galaxy S20+ vs. the competition: A bigger screen and more lenses
Do four rear cameras help Samsung's new 6.7-inch handset jump ahead of the pack?
|Galaxy S20+
|Pixel 4 XL
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|Pricing
|Starts at $1,199
|$799 / $899
|$1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449
|$669 / $699 / $749
|Dimensions
|161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm (6.37 x 2.9 x 0.31 inches)
|160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm (6.3 x 3 x 0.3 inches)
|158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm (6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches)
|162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm (6.4 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches)
|Weight
|186g (6.56 ounces)
|193g (6.81 ounces)
|226g (7.97 ounces)
|206g (7.27 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.7 inches (170.18 mm)
|6.3 inches (160 mm)
|6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
|6.67 inches (169.41 mm)
|Screen resolution
|3,040 x 1,440 (525 ppi)
|3,200 x 1,800 (537 ppi)
|2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi)
|3,120 x 1,440 (516 ppi)
|Screen type
|Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|Flexible OLED
|Super Retina XDR OLED
|Fluid AMOLED
|Battery
|4,500 mAh
|3,700 mAh
|3,969 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|Internal storage
|128 / 512 GB
|64 / 128 GB
|64 / 128 / 256 GB
|128 / 256 GB
|External storage
|micro SD
|None
|None
|None
|Rear camera(s)
|Quad cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 64MP, f/2.0
ToF
|Dual cameras:
Standard, 12.2MP, f/1.7
Telephoto, 16MP, f/2.4
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0
|Three cameras:
Main, 48MP, f/1.6, 0.8μm pixel size
Ultra wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.4
|Front camera(s)
|10MP, f/2.2
|8MP, f/2.0
|12MP, f/2.2
|16MP, f/2.0
|Video capture
|8K
|4K at 30 fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|SoC
|Samsung Exynos 9825
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|CPU
|2.7 GHz octa-core
|2.84 GHz octa-core
|2.66 GHz hexa-core
|2.84 GHz octa-core
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G76 MP12
|Adreno 640
|unnamed quad-core
|Adreno 640
|RAM
|12 GB
|6 GB
|4 GB
|6 / 8 / 12 GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|iOS 13
|Android 9.0
|Other features
|USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
|IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging
|USB-C