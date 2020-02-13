Volkswagen's EV fast chargers can be deployed anywhere there's power

Their battery can apparently charge two vehicles with up to 150 kilowatts of power at the same time. That will give EVs enough power to last for an average of 200 kilometers (124 miles) farther after just 15 minutes of charging. The battery, in turn, is attached to a 16 to 63 ampere power connection -- in other words, it can be deployed anywhere that kind of connection is available, such as near industrial areas, buildings like schools and hospitals, as well as larger housing developments. E.ON will be in charge of remotely maintaining and updating the battery stations, and the company is expected to do so exclusively with green electricity.

The companies believe that the battery-based chargers will make it possible to "install ultra-fast charging stations almost anywhere and at significantly lower cost without civil engineering or mains connection." They plan to start testing the technology sometime in the second half of 2020 at six motorway filling stations before launching them in Germany as the E.ON Drive Booster.