Strava now syncs workout data from your Apple Watch

Apple Health and Strava can finally talk to each other.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
If you use Strava to track your workouts on an iPhone, you've probably wondered why you couldn't sync your Apple Health data with it. While there is a Strava app for the Apple Watch, there's not as much of an incentive to get the wearable if it your data stays isolated. That might not be an issue from now on -- Strava has added Apple Health syncing to its iOS app, letting it pull in activity data from the past 30 days. You can pick the workouts you want to share, title them and add photos to boast about your achievements.

It's a two-way connection as well. You can automatically send any Strava activities to Health, so you don't have to worry if you leave your Apple Watch at home.

This won't do much to sway people who are perfectly happy tracking workouts in Apple's Activity app or a rival like Fitbit. It might, however, give you a reason to stick with Strava or use it more frequently than you have before.

