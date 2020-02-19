Latest in Gaming

PS4 Pro gets a $100 price cut on Amazon to just under $300

If you just can't wait for the PS5.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
26m ago
Yes, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Whatever are coming your way by the end of the year. But if you can't wait until then for a 4K or VR gaming upgrade, then at least you can save a little money on the most powerful PlayStation console available. On Amazon the PS4 Pro is currently available for $299.98, $100 less than the usual price.

We've occasionally seen it available for this amount before, and if you just bought a new TV and are tearing through your back catalog of games before the next gen upgrades hit, then it might be the right time to buy. It upgrades the WiFi support over older PS4s, and even though many games aren't running natively in 4K resolution, they'll still look better than ever with some extra GPU horsepower.

Source: Amazon
In this article: Amazon, av, engadgetdeals, gaming, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, sony, thebuyersguide
