The Morning After: Don't buy a Galaxy Z Flip

Unfortunately, the best foldable phone yet is still nearly impossible to recommend, but there's always next time, right? Even if this version of the flexible screen fails to pay off, there's always slide-out displays.
The Hot Wheels Cybertruck R/C has all the details you would expect for a toy that costs a few hundred dollars, including rows of front and rear lights and the distinctive rear cover with a telescoping tailgate. Sadly, unlike the original, it's not automatically activated — you'll have to pull it out by hand.
The $400 1/10th size model is due in December, but pre-orders on Mattel's site are already sold out. You might be able to find one once the holidays are here, but there's also a 1/64th version that's still remote controlled, ships in December and can be had for $20.
Even if the Z Flip isn't your next phone, Samsung's new earbuds make a strong case as your next headset. Compared to their predecessors the Buds+ sound better, have better microphones and show much-improved battery life. Combined with a $150 price and an iOS app that helps them work better no matter which platform you're on, they're a strong midrange pick.
This fall, you can travel back in time for $15. Well, maybe not time travel exactly, but you can get those not-that-great electric handheld games we all loved in the 90s. Hasbro has announced that new games for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, The Little Mermaid, Transformers and X-Men are on the way, all "inspired by" the original versions. Bring some extra AA batteries -- you'll need them.
In a statement to Engadget, the company said: "Project Proton is a prototype of a future XR glasses-style device from HTC Vive that we hope to hear feedback on from the community as we continue to work on the product."
