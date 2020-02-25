Latest in Gear

Amazon cuts the price of the 7-in-1 Ninja Foodi cooker to $125

The multi-function cooker is capable of slow cooking, air frying, pressure cooking and more.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Amazon's deal of the day is the 7-in-1 Ninja Foodi, capable of pressure cooking, slow cooking, air-frying and more. This five-quart powerhouse is on sale for $125. That's $55 off the current list price, but to lock in the deal, you'll have to snag this multi-function cooker before the day is over.

The Foodi's functions include pressure cooking, air frying/air crisping, steaming, baking/roasting, slow cooking, yogurt making and searing/sauteing. With this beast, you can make pulled pork, homemade potato chips, baked mac and cheese and roasted veggies, even yogurt, all in the same machine and quickly. As Engadget's Andy Tranatola discovered, the Ninja Foodi can be especially helpful when you're preparing large, multi-course meals for friends and family.

At $125, the Ninja is a good deal. Though, it doesn't come with the bells and whistles that some of its competitors have. It's not Alexa-compatible like the latest Crock-Pot slow cooker, and it's not branded like the Star Wars-themed Instant Pots that look like R2-D2, BB-8 and Darth Vader. If you do purchase the Ninja Food 7-in-1, be sure to check out our guide to making the most of your Instant Pot, as many of the functions that Instant Pot superfans swear by can be found in the Ninja.

