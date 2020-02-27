Altice One brings its cable lineup to Apple TV

On Apple TV 4K, Altice One customers will still have access to streaming live TV, On Demand, DVR recordings and the program guide. They'll also have the option to select an Apple TV 4K as part of their Altice cable package. Customers who choose this option will receive one year of Apple TV+ for free.

It's been several years since Altice, a French company, bought CableVision, making it the fourth largest cable operator in the US. More recently, Altice has introduced an Alexa-enabled smart speaker, the Amplify, which comes with Amazon Prime Video. It's also added a $20 mobile plan, which anyone even people who aren't Optimum or Suddenlink subscribers, can sign up for.