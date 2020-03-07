Google and Adidas prep smart insoles that tie into 'FIFA Mobile'

It's not certain how much the insoles will cost, but Adidas and Google have teased an announcement on March 10th. You can safely presume that both sides have high hopes for the insole. This will both help Adidas push its footwear to would-be Messis, while Google could make Jacquard more accessible to people who aren't concerned about smart jackets and backpacks. It could also be considered a joint health effort -- in theory, this makes sure that your FIFA Mobile game obsession translates to healthy behavior when you put your phone down.