Following months of criticism for its potential risk to US security, video-sharing platform TikTok says it is planning a "transparency center" to provide outsiders with reassurance about the way it runs its operations. According to TikTok, the Los Angeles-based facility will open in May and permit outside experts to observe the way the platform moderates content. It will also share details of its source code and independent security measures.
TikTok will open a US ‘transparency center’ to combat spying fears
Sponsored Links
The move is the latest taken by TikTok to address ongoing security concerns from high-level officials -- some of which have led to the complete ban of the app within government organizations. In December it published its first transparency report, while earlier this month it appointed a US executive as its chief information security officer.
It's not yet clear exactly how the new facility will operate, nor has TikTok clarified how outside experts will be chosen, or what specifically they will be able to observe. However, it did note that, "We expect the transparency center to operate as a forum where observers will be able to provide meaningful feedback on our practices. Our landscape and industry is rapidly evolving, and we are aware that our systems, policies and practices are not flawless, which is why we are committed to constant improvement."