Of all the smart speakers, what made you choose the Echo Show 5?

Leave a user review on our site and we might include it in a future roundup.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago
If you're in the market for a smart display, you have a lot of choices right now. If you need something small that works great as a bedside timekeeper, the Lenovo Smart Clock is ideal. For the kitchen, something bigger like an Echo Show 8 or Nest Hub Max will do. And somewhere in the middle is the Echo Show 5, a connected display that's big enough for watching videos but not so big that it takes up too much space on your kitchen counter. At $90 with a 5-inch screen, this Alexa device really hits a sweet spot.

We'd love to know what you think of yours, whether you bought one when it launched or during one of Amazon's many sales on the thing. Where do you keep your Echo Show 5? What's your favorite thing to look at or watch on it? Does it help you with cooking? What other things do you ask it to do? And why did you choose Alexa over Google Assistant here? Tell us everything in a user review on our Echo 5 product page, and we might feature your comments in a future review roundup.

Note: As usual, we've disabled comments on this post. Please leave all thoughts about the Echo Show 5 on its product page here.

In this article: amazon, calltoaction, echo show, echo show 5, gear, home
